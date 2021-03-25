Marion's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
