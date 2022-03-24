This evening in Marion: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
