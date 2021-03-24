 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics