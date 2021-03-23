 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

