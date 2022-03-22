Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.