For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
