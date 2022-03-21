Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.