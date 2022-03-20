 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

