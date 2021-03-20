Marion's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
