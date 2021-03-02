 Skip to main content
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

