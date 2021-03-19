 Skip to main content
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

