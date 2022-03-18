Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
