Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

