Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

