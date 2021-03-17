This evening in Marion: Rain. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
