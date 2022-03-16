 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

