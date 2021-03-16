Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
