Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Overcast. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

