This evening in Marion: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
