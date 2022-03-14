Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.