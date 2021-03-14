This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. The forec…
For the drive home in Marion: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 deg…
It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will se…
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks wi…
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mari…