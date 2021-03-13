For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. The forec…
For the drive home in Marion: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 deg…
It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mario…
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will se…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …