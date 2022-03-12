 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

