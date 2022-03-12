This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
