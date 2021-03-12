For the drive home in Marion: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mario…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will se…
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. The forec…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks wi…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…