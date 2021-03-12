Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.