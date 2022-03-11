Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
