Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.