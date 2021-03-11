Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
