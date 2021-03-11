 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics