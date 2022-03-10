 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics