Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.