Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

