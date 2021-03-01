This evening's outlook for Marion: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
