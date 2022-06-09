This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunder…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and v…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mari…
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Do…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degre…