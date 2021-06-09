Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
