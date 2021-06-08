Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.