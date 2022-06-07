Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
