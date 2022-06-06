Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.