Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast.