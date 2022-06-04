 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

