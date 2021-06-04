This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to re…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain …
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Models are s…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain …
Marion's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees.…
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Patchy drizzle possible. Low 52F. W…