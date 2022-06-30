Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.