Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.