This evening's outlook for Marion: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
