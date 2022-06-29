Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
