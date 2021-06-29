 Skip to main content
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

