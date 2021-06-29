For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear …
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect perio…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heav…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variab…