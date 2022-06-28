Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.