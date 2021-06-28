Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.