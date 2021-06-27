Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.