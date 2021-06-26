This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy with showers. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicte…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heav…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect perio…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.