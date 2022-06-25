For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brin…
This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 66F. Winds light a…