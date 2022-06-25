Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.