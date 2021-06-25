For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
