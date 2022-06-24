This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
