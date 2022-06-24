 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

