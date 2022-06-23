This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
