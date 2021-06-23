Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.